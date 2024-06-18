Big Brother Naija winner Whitemoney faced criticism on social media after performing at comedian Funnybone’s concert.

Videos of his performance have gone viral, with many users expressing disappointment.

Social media users encouraged Whitemoney to explore other career options, suggesting he focus on his cooking skills instead.

Many pointed out that his musical talents may not be his strong suit.

One Mr G Money wrote, “Whitemoney what is it? Haven’t you done enough?

One Harold Hills wrote, “As he started singing it he’s just greeting the crowd?

One Wofai U wrote, “Why Whitemoney no go just use this energy go open restaurant?

One Edo Skilala wrote, “Some people are actually the weapon fashioned against themselves. He should stick to selling Jollof Rice abeg

One Daniel Udeh Cabo wrote, “Omo this guy no suppose dey sing ohhh. W dey spoil things for the people wey sabi sing Ajeh

One Muyi Ediagbonya wrote, “Music is not for him like this comment

One 2sisters Beddings wrote, “Na who dey advice dis nigga?”.

Watch below;

