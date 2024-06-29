Nollywood stars has stormed their colleague, Sharon Ooja’s beautiful white wedding ceremony in Abuja.

The thespian walked down the aisle with her father and exchanged vows with her husband, Ugo Nwoke’s sealing their love with a kiss.

Sharon Ooja’s white wedding ceremony comes two days after their traditional wedding on Thursday, June 27.

Friends, family, and colleagues in the Nollywood industry including Funke Akindele, Omowunmi Dada, Shaffy Bello, Omowunmi Dada, Jemima Osunde, Kunle Remi, his beautiful wife, Tiwi, Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Stan Nze, and many more A-listers were in attendance.

See videos from the wedding;

