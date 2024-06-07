A former National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Gladys Adija, has transformed her small foodstuffs business into a thriving brand.

Adija’s journey began in 2020 when she saved her NYSC allowance to invest in her passion for food entrepreneurship. Her business has now grown into a full-fledged brand.

In a recent update, the lady expressed her gratitude and disbelief at the rapid growth of her business as she reveals that the NYSC has taken notice of her success and is eager to collaborate with her.

She wrote;

“We got a call from NYSC today, I am speechless.God has done it for me.😭🙌❤️

The business I started with my NYSC Allowance savings in 2020 has grown into a full brand and they are hoping to work with me.

Who would have thought that the idea of saving my allowance to go into food business was going to become the beginning of my breakthrough.

Who would have thought that the crazy young corper who was carrying tomato on her head in Faringada market was going to go this far.

God I am very grateful. This just had to be you.”

