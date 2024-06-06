Sunmbo Adeoye, wife of Pastor David Adeoye and mother of two of legendary singer 2face’s kids, has shared a heartfelt message of encouragement and prayer for single parents.

She shared this via her Instagram page.

In her post, Sunmbo Adeoye assured single parents that God has a supernatural arrangement planned for their children’s mentorship and upbringing.

She shared her personal experience as she expresses gratitude for the great mentor (he husband) God provided for her boys.

The clergyman’s wife prayed for single parents, asking God to answer their prayers and provide the necessary guidance and support for their children.

She also admonished them to trust God absolutely, letting go of their natural mind and calculations.

In her words:

“When Jochebed, the mother of Moses, gave her son away on that faithful day, in a bassinet inside a lonely river, she didn’t know what was to come, but God knew. He knew Moses needed a princess mentor for the great task ahead, and He made the connection happen.

Similarly, He knows your very present need today, and He is willing and able to help you if you will let go and let God.

Dear single parent, don’t be too bothered about the one who will be a parent, friend, and mentor to your kids. God, who knows the end from the very beginning, already has a SUPERNATURAL arrangement planned out, and He will send THE ONE in due season.

Don’t try to figure it out with your natural mind and calculations. He knows what they need for the task ahead, and He will supply.

Trust GOD absolutely, and let Him be in charge of your marital destiny.

Like God gave my boys a great mentor, God will surely answer your prayers over your kids, too.

Listen, ITS A SUPERNATURAL ARRANGEMENT. IT WON’T BE TRACEABLE TO YOUR EFFORT.

My prayer for you is that, in your efforts to get it right, You will not miss- marry in Jesus’ name.

Please let God lead you. It is in Him you live, you move and have your being.

Once it’s time, please open up your heart to love again. A new life is possible, and if it is in God, it will be greater than and not equal to your past.

For more on my journey to finding the one, order my memoir @refurbishedhopeforafreshstart (LINK IN BIO)”.

