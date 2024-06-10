Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande has celebrated her younger brother, actor Timini Egbuson, on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared cute photos and video of herself and the celebrant.

In her caption, Dakore Egbuson-akande wished Timini a happy birthday, praising his talents and expressing her love for him.

The proud sister wrote: “Happy birthday Timini!!! Wishing you the best year ever, more life and prosperity in all you lay your hands on. Keep shining and radiating God’s light and goodness. Love you infinitely”

Timini responded with a sweet message. He described Dakore as “Sister of life” and then expressed his love for her.

“Sister of life! Love you with all my heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️” he wrote via comment section.

See below;

