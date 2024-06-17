Nigerian clergyman, Prophet Samuel King has issued a warning to actor Yul Edochie, urging him to reconcile with his first wife, May Edochie, citing an impending doom.

In a message posted on Instagram, the man of God claimed to have received a message from God two months ago but hesitated to share it, but he can no longer keep quiet due to the gravity of what he sees coming.

The prophet urged Yul Edochie to make peace with May before it’s too late, stating that the actor won’t be able to withstand what’s coming.

The prophet referenced the trauma both Yul and May have endured, hinting at their troubled marriage and recent public feud.

He wrote: “PROPHETIC ADVISE TO @yuledochie it’s been 2 months now since the LORD gave me this message! I kept holding back but now I’m restless as to the events I see coming (NOT A GOOD ONE). Make Peace with your wife @mayyuledochie before it becomes too late. And again what I see coming, you won’t stand this one. There are those who have benefited from your pains , only both of you know the extent of trauma both have encountered! But when you use your hands to bring fire on your head , no one will be there to hear the full story. MAKE PEACE NOW WITH HER BEFORE it’s too late . Take this advice seriously , don’t argue with this! It’s not a marriage counsel , it’s a prophetic advice. What I see coming is not your PORTION”.

See below;



ALSO READ: God made you the head; that’s why you have to manage me – Portable’s 4th babymama, Ashabi, tells his wife, as she sweetly comments on her recent post