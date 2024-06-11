Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has celebrated her colleague, Adanma Luke on her birthday.

This comes after Adanma faced criticism and backlash on social media following a tragic accident that occurred on the set of her new movie, which she produced.

Junior Pope, a fellow actor, and others were involved in a fatal boat accident while leaving the set, sparking widespread outrage and grief.

Adanma was criticized for allegedly failing to provide life jackets for her crew, leading to accusations of negligence and irresponsibility.

Despite the controversy, Destiny Etiko chose to focus on celebrating Adanma Luke’s birthday, showering her with praise and well wishes.

She acknowledged the movie producer’s strength and resilience as she admires her admiration for her ability to navigate challenging times.

Destiny Etiko also offered a heartfelt prayer for Adanma Luke. She asked God to grant her the strength and wisdom to overcome the current challenges and to keep her safe from harm.

In her words:

“Happy blessed birthday to one very strong lady I know @adanmaluke @slayersfav ❤️❤️❤️

Wishing you long life and prosperity with heavenly blessings baby girl 👧

And I pray dat God almighty gives u all the strength you need to be more strong for us and our new baby in Jesus name Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏😇

More blessings

More light

More grace

More money

Cheers boo ❤️ 🥂”

