Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye’s ex-wife, Anita Okoye, has taken to social media to list out the things money can’t buy.

This message comes less than a month after her ex-husband’s traditional marriage ceremony to a younger woman, Ivy Ifeoma, in her hometown in Igbere, Abia State.

Taking to her Instagram page, the proud mother of three shared a video featuring her and her children.

In her caption, Anita Okoye enumerated the things that money cannot buy, including true love, inner peace, time, authentic happiness, health, trust, wisdom, respect, fulfillment, and cherished memories.

“Good Times

Money can’t buy true love, inner peace, time, authentic happiness, health, trust, wisdom, respect, fulfilment, or cherished memories.

Your greatest wealth is found in the intangible treasures of life!”. She wrote.

Anita and Paul Okoye were married before their divorce was finalized in 2022, but they have maintained a good relationship for the sake of their children.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8NSrnFP3Zg/?igsh=Zzd4MzRvNXExbTF1

