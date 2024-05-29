Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex has penned a sweet and heartwarming message to his wife, Nma Kocha, on her birthday.

In a sweet message, the proud husband showered her with praise and affection.

The actor gushed about his wife’s many qualities, calling her his “world best”, “hardworking chef”, “beauty with brains”, and “biggest supporter”.

While wishing his wife a happy birthday, Nosa Rex affectionately referred to her as his “mumu button”, indicating how she has captured his heart.

He wrote;

“Happy birthday to my world best @nma_kocha 😍❤️😜

My realest guy 😘 ..Hardworking chef .. beauty with brain 😍

My mumu button .. My biggest supporter.. My biggest fan

Baby I love you so much and I declare today world Nmas day

May God bless you and grant you all your heart desires.

God will give you long life in good health.

Have a blast my love. Baba dey for you 😜”

See below;

