A video captured the heartwarming moment Music executive, Ubi Franklin praised his ex-wife, actress Lilian Esoro, at Davido’s wedding ceremony.

In the video, the talent manager could be seen affectionately calling the actress “my baby before the world”.

This gesture has sparked widespread admiration and praise from fans and followers, who have commended the ex-couple for their maturity and ability to maintain a positive relationship despite their divorce.

Reactions from social media users include:

“This is so beautiful! Ubi and Lilian are showing us that even after a divorce, respect and love can still exist.” – @TundeOfficial

“Ubi Franklin is a real man! He’s showing us how to treat our exes with kindness and respect.” – @SolaSense

“Lilian Esoro looks so happy! You can tell they still have a special bond.” – @NneomaNgwu

“This is the kind of energy we need in the entertainment industry. Ubi and Lilian are setting a good example.” – @FemiFactor

Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro were married for a year and have a son together before their divorce was finalized in 2021 after a long court battle.

Despite their separation, the two have maintained a cordial relationship, prioritizing co-parenting their son.

This public display of affection at Davido’s wedding has shown that the ex-couple have put aside their differences and remain on good terms, inspiring many with their maturity and grace.

Watch below:

https://x.com/Yung_klemzy/status/1805670205953393009?t=y2wPTSVrGX2S4xp1aTVc8A&s=19

