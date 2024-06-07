Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke has taken to social media to celebrate her mother, Barrister Mrs Elizabeth Eke’s birthday.

In her post, the actress praised her mother, as “the warrior that birthed me” and expressed gratitude for their reunited relationship after a period of forgetfulness due to her struggles with mental illness.

Chacha Eke had previously opened up about her struggles with mental health, which had affected her memory and led to her forgetting her mother.

However, she has thankfully recovered and has now celebrated their reunion.

The actress prayed for those suffering from mental and spiritual captivity, using her own experience as a reference point.

She wrote;

“This beautiful woman i’m holding onto in these photos is the warrior that birthed me. I mean, she is MY BIOLOGICAL MOTHER 😍

As she marks her birthday today, I’m grateful to God that the chemical reaction that displaced her identity in my memory reoccurred, and she regained her daughter.

I have 3 daughters and I cannot imagine the untold trauma of being forgotten by any of them.

Using my mom as a point of reference, I pray that there be a physical & psychological release on anyone suffering any form of mental & spiritual captivity. 🙏🏾

Happy birthday to my Mummy; Barrister Mrs Elizabeth Eke. My first role model👑

Proud Grandmother to 9 beautiful children😍😍😍

In the slides are her Bestie of more than 40years..

My Daddy🤸🏾‍♀️Proff John Eke”

See below;

ALSO READ:“Shame on you for not finding me” – Wole Ojo sends message to his future wife ahead of his 40th birthday; fans tackle him