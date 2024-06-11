BBNaija star, Queen Mercy Atang’s husband, King David has penned a sweet message to her on her birthday.

In a heartfelt post, the proud husband praised her for being an amazing partner, soulmate, and support system.

He highlighted Queen’s sacrifices, wisdom, and love for their family.

While wishing her a happy birthday, Queen Atang’s husband expressed his gratitude for her presence in his life and prayed for God’s blessings and protection upon her.

He wrote;

” I can’t Keep calm! It’s my Precious Jewel’s Birthday…. 🎂 ❤️😁😁🥳🥳🥳

Happy birthday to the Queen of King Davids Empire, My gist partner, my support system, my prayer warrior, my sweetheart and the Queen of my heart. My heart, body and soul prays for you and wish you all the best things in life. I pray God keeps you, protect you and bless the works of your hands..

I celebrate with you today for being an amazing partner, soulmate and help meet. Thank you for your sacrifices, your support, your words of wisdom, and love for our family. We appreciate you and we felicitate with you today…

With God on our side .. this year shall mark the beginning of greater tidings for us.. 🙏🏽

I love you with my whole heart and I’m proud to be your husband. ❤️❤️

Cheers baby girl ❤️❤️🎊🎊🥂”

See below;

