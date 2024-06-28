Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola has slammed Blogger Stella Dimokokorkus over the report she made on Sharon Ooja’s marriage to billionaire businessman, Chief Ogoo Nwoke.

Recall that the blogger had alleged that Sharon was Chief Nwoke’s fourth wife, sparking a heated debate online.

As reported earlier, Stella Dimokokorkus wrote: “Actress Sharon Ooja marries Imo state billionaire Chief Ogoo Nwoke as fourth wife… Chief Nwoke has been married three times before, with none of the marriages working out. His third marriage, which ended in 2023, produced three sons.”

In a fiery response, Bisola denounced Stella’s allegations as “big lies” and accused her of trying to tarnish Sharon Ooja’s happiness.

“My God, the lies you confidently typed is no shock to me, na your way. But guess what, you cannot dampen my girl’s peace at all. Please go and pack more lies, okay? Because on Saturday, we shut the Buj down again. Ugo and Sharon forever #CrazyaboutUS24 #LoveUnitesUS24”. She wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Davido no like better thing” – Netizens mock Davido over the decoration from his wedding as videos from Sharon Ooja’s wedding surfaces