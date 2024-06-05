Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji has clarified the controversy surrounding her son, Jayce’s surname.

Recall that after a recent social media post, fans noticed Ikeji using her last name for her son, sparking criticism.

In a statement on Instagram, Linda Ikeji explained that her son has had her surname since birth and that she did not change it.

She expressed surprise at the backlash, stating that the decision to change his surname in the future will be up to her son.

“Just to be clear.

I’ve never ever had to change my son’s surname. He’s been an Ikeji right from when he was born! Where do I have the time or patience to be changing names? Changing it and keeping his surname (Ikeji) will be up to him when he ages.

Food for my Junior colleagues”. She wrote.

See below;



ALSO READ: “To the man who fills my heart with love and joy. My baby” BBTitans’ Yvonne Godswill pens sweet note to her boyfriend, Juicy Jay on his birthday