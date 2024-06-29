Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is celebrating her sons, Munir and Khalifa, as they turn 4 and 2 years old, respectively.

This comes a day after she celebrated her son, Munir Nwoko, graduating from kindergarten.

Regina Daniels took to social media to express her gratitude and love for her sons, sharing birthday photos and a heartfelt message.

The proud mom expressed how her little ones have brought joy and admiration to her life.

She wrote:

“And just like that, a whole 4years has passed since I had my first fruit. @princemunirnwoko In that 4years, I had another blessing, My second fruit. @princekhalifa.nwoko I am such a proud and fulfilled mummy! Happy birthday to my special duo, my extra ordinary gift from God, the ones God sent to reshape our lives into an immeasurable bliss filled with admiration. Watching you both grow has been the greatest gift of my life. My dear sons, as God has added another year to your blessed lives, All I can do is keep praying and being your shield until forever. I bless the day you both were born. You shall remain the head amongst your peers. May you always be surrounded by love, success and happiness. My goodness! I am a proud mother of two sweet, funny, intelligent, talented, healthy, handsome, and respectful solid boys. Truly, Nne-Amaka. It feels great to channel all of my energy into both of your wellbeing. Just keep smiling, growing healthy and respectful in God’s light my children. Always know that mama’s love knows no bounds.”

See below;

