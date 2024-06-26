Nigerian singer, Davido has publicly praised his wife Chioma Adeleke’s culinary skills and bedroom prowess.

In a viral video, the music star exclaimed that chef’s cooking is exceptional and her bedroom skills are impressive.

“She Sabi cook, she sabi do , wetin u nor fit do?? He said.

The couple’s banter in the video has sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans praising their love and chemistry.

One Dee Cruz8 wrote, “Her soup sweet pass anything wey Wizkid Don taste

One Kwame Zack wrote, “We hope things don’t turn different in few years

One Adesua Issabae wrote, “Her soul is different this one deep

One Nzams Pro22 wrote, “He so very much in love with her

One Real Endurance wrote, “Stop hookup make man happy to have you as a wife, e get why

One Content Boss wrote, “Davido is super happy; this is how life is supposed to be. I pray they sustain the love together

One Clara Oluchee wrote, “A completely finished man”.

