Nollywood actor, Tayo Adeleye has lost his wife.

The sad news was shared by the movie star via Instagram.

Tayo Adeleye shared photos from the burial of his wife, alongside a heartwarming tribute to her.

In his caption, the movie producer described the deceased as his “guiding light,” “partner in laughter and tears.”

He expressed how her absence is deeply felt.

However, he finds solace in the memories of her love and expresses his hope for them to reunite again in the future.

“Forever etched in my heart, you were my guiding light, my partner in laughter and tears. Your absence is deeply felt, yet your love continues to illuminate my path. Until we meet again, my beloved wife, rest peacefully in the arms of eternity. #InLovingMemory #ForeverMissed“. He wrote.

May her Soul Rest in Peace.



