A surprising event occurred at Omega Fire Ministries on June 9, 2024, when Apostle Johnson Suleman gave a young man N25 million.

However, the gesture has raised questions and debate online.

During the church service, Apostle Suleman asked the young man if he knew about a previous encounter between him and his mother.

The young man said he had watched a video of the incident online.

Apostle Suleman then gave the young man his phone to enter his account number and transferred N25 million.

His gesture has sparked reactions online. Many people online think the act was staged and are questioning its authenticity.

Some suggest that the money might be taken back, while others defended him.

One Kwame Zack wrote, “They take the money back backstage

One Man Like Chisom wrote, “Arrange

One Q Fact Mulla wrote, “Why the boy no jump up as him see 25m, abi dat wan no follow for wetin uha tell am to do?

One Annie Storesz wrote, “Arrange

One MC Shortman91 wrote, “Na them them ooo

One OlaSunkanmi wrote, “Staged

One Gaz By King wrote, “Scam lol. Why not bless 25 people with a million”.

Watch below;

Heartwarming As Apostle Johnson Suleman turns boy to multi-millionaire as he blessed young man with 25 million naira pic.twitter.com/cC2Zq2Bgkd — X-Daily (@X_Dailly) June 9, 2024

ALSO READ: “Like God gave my boys a great mentor, He will surely answer your prayers over your kids too” – Sunmbo Adeoye prays for single parents