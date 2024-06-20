Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Whitemoney has expressed his concern about not being valued as a musician by Nigerians.

He revealed this in a recent interview.

Whitemoney stated that Nigerians do not see him as a musician and do not value him.

He also discussed his approach to avoiding prostate cancer, which sparked interesting reactions from fans.

When asked if he engages have sex to prevent cancer, he replied, “Who doesn’t?”

This response generated a range of comments from netizens, with some relating to his concerns and others criticizing his approach.

maryjane_bless wrote, “What will happen to a lady who haven’t knack over 3 years … asking for myself.. at this point… I hardly even remember when last I knack craz* right but true”

chefdordor wrote, “Which one is “who doesn’t” A lot of people don’t.”

ezeqwesiri wrote, “Until Sammy Larry kee one of these podcasts people; the rest no go dey ask yeye question”

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote, “He said who doesn’t… We don’t bruh! Me & the interviewer’s body na temple of the Lord! Teinkz”

aduke_luxury_store wrote, “Do you yourself gan gan see yourself as a musician before asking Nigerians to see you as one?”

oreziworldwide wrote, “Well me I don’t fornicate sha”

slayricaldo wrote, “Can someone just tell me the whole essence of this their rubbish baseless podcast…When are we going to have a podcast where intellectuals are brought in to discuss finance Tech or medical breakthroughs?or even discuss how to salvage our epileptic economy..”

Watch below;

