Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has celebrated his wife, Seyi Edun’s birthday with a heartfelt message.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star showered his wife with praise and blessings, calling her the “absolute love of my life”.

In his message, the proud husband prayed for Seyi’s success and fulfillment in all areas of her life.

Wishing his wife a happy birthday , Adeniyi Johnson prayed for God to raise helpers for her from all over the world.

He also expressed his love and appreciation for her, calling her his “queen”.

In his words;

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE 🩷🩷 This year you will find fulfilment in all corners… Your glory will shine brighter, This will not be your last birthday on earth!!! God will raise helper for you from all corners of the world.. No other woman will be the mother of your children, You will succeed in all you touch and do!!! I LOVE YOU BABY!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY QUEEN @i_am_shai ❤️🎂🍾❤️❤️❤️❤️”

