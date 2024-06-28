Nollywood actor and comedian, Dike Osinachi, popularly known as Apama Nolly, has treated himself to a luxurious birthday gift, a multi-million naira mansion.

The content creator shared a glimpse into his new luxurious abode on Instagram, leaving fans and colleagues in awe.

The beautiful mansion purchased by Apama Nolly, painted white with sleek black accents, is an evidence of his hard work and success in the entertainment industry.

Fellow celebrities and fans have flooded his comment section with happy birthday wishes and congratulations, praising his achievement.

See his post below;

Congratulations to the Nollywood actor.

