Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has sparked outrage after calling out her colleagues Nosa Rex and Adanma Luke on social media, accusing them of disrespecting the memory of her late best friend, Junior Pope.

She made this allegation via her Instagram page

Ruby Ojiakor alleged that Nosa Rex used Junior Pope’s death as content for his own gain, while Adanma Luke, the producer of the movie that Junior Pope was working on when he passed away, instead of showing remorse, publicly claimed that Junior Pope was begging her for jobs while he was alive.

She wrote;

“I came to pray specifically for you “SUPER STAR ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

(AKPA SWAG) Your Legacy will never be forgotten 🙏💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪

I also want to let you know that BABAREX @babarex0 your own man” has started using what happened to you as content ohhhhhhhh😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Everybody dey find their belle, no one cares, if only you listened to me😭

Again, @adanmaluke instead of feeling guilty for what happened to you and others, she was busy telling the whole world how you were begging her for jobs. I believe you can now understand better how w/cked the world is…

May the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of Christ ……🙏🙏🙏⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

IT IS WELL WITH MY SOUL 🙏”

See her post and Nosa Rex’s video that sparked her reaction below;

