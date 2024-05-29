Nollywood actress, Chisom Steve has been announced as the new brand ambassador for TNG Designers, a leading fashion brand in Nigeria.

The excited actress took to social media to share the news with her fans.

Sharing photos of herself being unveiled as the brand ambassador, Chisom Steve expressed her elation and pride in representing the brand.

“You guyssss!! I’m so elated to announce to you that I’m now the brand ambassador for @t_n_g.designers 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

This particular brand is so dear to me and I’m very proud to say that I’m happy to be a part of it!

Now, ladies and gentlemen May I introduce to you the brand ambassador for @t_n_g.designers the only CHINA in Nigeria😍❤️🥂🎉

A brand with class and a great taste🥂❤️” she wrote.

As the new face of TNG Designers, Chisom Steve will be representing the brand’s stylish and elegant clothing line, which is popular among fashion enthusiasts in Nigeria.

See below:

