Nigerian singer Portable has hailed his colleague, Tiwa Savage as his “mother” and the “Ogbanje of Africa” in a recent video posted on social media.

The two artists met at a fashion show in London, and Portable expressed his admiration for Tiwa, calling her the number one artist in Africa.

In the video, Portable is heard praising Tiwa Savage.

He also took a subtle dig at his critics, stating that he and Tiwa Savage are the ones who have achieved success in the music industry.

“Mummy, God bless you; I am happy to see you too. International woman, number 1. I met her in London at a fashion show, yet you guys didn’t blow; if not, you would have seen her there. These are the people who have blown me and Tiwa—Ogbanje of Africa, Tiwa Savage ni. God bless you, Maami”. She wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ: “35-year-old women now experience menopause” – Lege Miami raises alarm, schools Nigerian ladies on early marriage