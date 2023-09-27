Popular Nollywood actor and matchmaker, Adams Kehinde, better known as Lege Miami, has lectured ladies on the importance of early marriage.

In an Instagram video, the controversial relationship coach stated how things have changed and that women as young as 35 are now experiencing menopause.

He advised the ladies not to toy with men’s heart and to remove their egos. He also reminded them that males are rare.

“Ladies start from 22 years old, to 35, 37, 40 years old, if you like listen. There is no man outside, stop using men to play. People who are 35 years old are already entering menopause, it’s no longer 45 or 40. Don’t make a mistake”.

The actor further addressed those ladies, who allow the cheating experience their friends and family members go through to prevent them from having a boyfriend.

“All of you young Nigerian ladies, I am telling you now, don’t allow the cheating experience of your friends and family to stop you from having a boyfriend. If you do, just know that you have been deceived.

Every lady from 23 years of age has the grace to marry. See, 35-year-old women now have menopause. God has sent me to you; I repeat 35-year-old women now have menopause.

You who your boyfriend you out and you keep saying they are choking you. You even said you have a long way to go. Just know now, you have nowhere to go. You’ll just realize suddenly that the mirror you enjoy looking at is now exposing your old age”.

