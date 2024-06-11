Nollywood comic actor, Longinus Anuyaehiechukwu Anokwute aka Chief Imo is celebrating his 13th wedding anniversary with his wife, Blessing.

In his message, the comedian used a poetic metaphor to describe their love, comparing it to the air that surrounds us.

Just as air is always present and unchanged by the seasons, Chief Imo’s love for his wife has remained constant and unwavering through the years.

He acknowledges the passage of time, noting that just as candles melt away and seasons come and go, their love has endured.

On their wedding anniversary, Chief Imo expressed his excitement and gratitude for this special occasion as he encourages his wife to join him in painting the town with kindness and care.

He wrote:

“Another year arrives 💃💃💃

Candle 🕯️ gives light but melt away to some point,, winter ❄️ comes and gives way to summer,, but the Air comes and remain until forever 🙏. Our love has been like the AIR , which had no season but in all season 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌. It’s Our season again Nneoma!!!!! Let’s paint the town with kindness and care 🙌 HAPPY 13th wedding Anniversary to Us obim 🙏❤️ @blessingbextie”

