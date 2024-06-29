Nigerian singer, Patoranking has commissioned a brand new mini-stadium in Ebute Metta, the community where he grew up.

The facility, which was built by the singer, is intended to provide a safe space for local youth to engage in sports and other activities.

According to him, the project was inspired by his desire to give back to the community that nurtured him.

“God blessed me, I blessed my people,” he wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of the new stadium. “I built this from a place of love to unite my community Ebute Metta….. First of Many World Best.”

The new stadium built by Patoranking is expected to become a hub for sports and social activities in the community.



