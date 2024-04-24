Content creator and movie producer, Emma Chinedu Comedy has purchased his third house.

This comes just months after acquiring his second house in December.

Sharing photos of his new house on his official Facebook page, Emma Chinedu Comedy expressed his gratitude to God for his blessings.

He wrote: “Unto Next level. What GOD cannot do does not Exist. God sure pass”

This impressive achievement comes after years of hard work and dedication in the entertainment industry.

Emma is a content creator, a comedian, an actor and a filmmaker .

He’s become a popular figure on Facebook thanks to his movies like “Worst Life No Woman Will Ever Wish for Any Woman” and “Another Worst Marriage.”

Congratulations to him.

See his post below;

ALSO READ: “To tell the truth, I can’t imagine a world without her being there” Omoni Oboli’s husband pens heartwarming to celebrate her birthday