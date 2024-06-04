In a surprise turn of events, controversial singer Portable and his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, have put aside their recent online drama and shared a loved-up moment.

Recall that hours ago, the music star dragged Ashabi online for taking influencing jobs and traveling without his permission.

He also confirmed that they were expecting their second child together and accused Ashabi of trying to hide her baby bump.

Despite their online clash, Portable and Ashabi seems to have put aside their differences and is now enjoying a loving moment together.

Ashabi shared a video of them in happy mood.

Fans have reacted to the video with surprise and amusement, with some calling it a “movie” and others questioning the authenticity of their relationship.

dat_chubbychick said: “Abi they used to plan this thing ni”

teeto_olaveni wrote: “Oluwa Olorun Anu…Which kind second had embarrassment be this??? This Asabi na big time Alagbako”

eniola said: “Abi dis people Dey do am intentionally ni?”

maryjane wrote: “Na jazz? Or just illiteracy because how is he bagging these women? How?!!!”

kingfadekemi wrote: “Movie title: KEEPING UP WITH THE PORTABLES!!”

iamofficialb001 wrote, “Why do I feel bewaji don dey get replacements of okiki cause this was same way I and my ex broke up shas”

lushbybukky wrote: “If you want to suffer in life deal with a Pisces man. This is coming from a Pisces woman! They are no good!”

komeshair haven wrote: “Dem never still bring light oo, soup for freezer go spoil ooo

na that one dey pain me”

che_eseball wrote: “We all need to sue portable and his baby mamas for this mental and emotional stress wey dem dey give us! Kilodé? Na only Una dey?”

mistyshaycouture_official wrote: “At this point it’s evident you’ve been hypnotized cos this can’t be ordinary, how can you h@te yourself this much?”

adelademi wrote: “Laburu in human form God abeg”

koreys_closet wrote: “I am thankful for the kind of love I get from home tori pe it made my self love and respect 100 Shev portable loyin loko ni”

seun_apace wrote: “Nothing wey anybody wan tell me portable dev use soap”

exquisite_vickky wrote; “Abi this was planned to hint the wife that she’s pregnant again?”

officialhallyberry wrote: “Na wa 000, portable na the real akoba adaba olorun maje ari nkan be”

Portable is currently on tour in the US, but it seems his personal life is still making headlines back home.

Watch the video below:

