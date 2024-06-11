Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has urged women to pray for their husbands and support them in their daily struggles.
The movie director shared a video of his new wife, Judy Austin, praying for him, highlighting the importance of spiritual support in relationships.
Yul Edochie encouraged women to be a source of strength and comfort for their husbands, acknowledging the challenges they face.
He emphasized the value of prayer and support in marriages and relationships.
In his words:
“Women, KWECHILI.
Pray for your man daily.
Men go through lots of challenges daily.
Many unspoken.
Cover your man spiritually, ruggedly, always.
No gree for anybody.
Thank you Ijelem @judyaustin1
God bless you”.
Watch below;
ALSO READ: “Sealing deals & securing properties, what a mighty God We Serve”- Bimbo Ademoye shares excitement As she bags new ambassadorial deal
Discussion about this post