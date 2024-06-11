Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has urged women to pray for their husbands and support them in their daily struggles.

The movie director shared a video of his new wife, Judy Austin, praying for him, highlighting the importance of spiritual support in relationships.

Yul Edochie encouraged women to be a source of strength and comfort for their husbands, acknowledging the challenges they face.

He emphasized the value of prayer and support in marriages and relationships.

In his words:

“Women, KWECHILI.

Pray for your man daily.

Men go through lots of challenges daily.

Many unspoken.

Cover your man spiritually, ruggedly, always.

No gree for anybody.

Thank you Ijelem @judyaustin1

God bless you”.

