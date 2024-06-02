Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has warmed hearts after announcing her decision to donate over N2 million to various Celestial churches in celebration of the Juvenile Harvest 2024.

The movie producer took to her social media page to share her intention to bless 20 Celestial churches with N100,000 each, totaling N2 million.

Funke Akindele encouraged her followers to provide the account details of the celestial churches they know.

She wrote;

“CELESTIAL CHURCH!! It’s Juvenile Harvest 2024!! Drop a celestial church account detail we can credit with 100k each for the children. We will credit 20 celestial churches. May the good lord abide with our children!! Happy juvenile harvest season!!! Happy Juvenile Harvest to our children!! We will like to give 100,000 Naira to 20 celestial churches for the children!! Please drop a celestial church account details! (ENSURE ITS THE CHURCH ACCT DETAILS) The churches will be picked randomly. oluwa a da awon Omo wa si o!!! Hallelujah!!”

