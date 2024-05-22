In a shocking turn of events, popular relationship expert Blessing CEO has tendered a public apology to the family of late Bimbo Martins, wife of auto dealer IVD.

This apology comes two years after she sparked controversy by siding with IVD amidst suspicions surrounding Bimbo’s demise.

At the time, Blessing CEO claimed she was IVD’s therapist and defended him against accusations, causing outrage among Bimbo’s family and supporters.

However, in a recent statement, Blessing CEO has apologized to the family of Late Bimbo.

She expressed regret for her actions, acknowledging the pain and grief she caused.

In her words;

‘’Apologies to the Martin’s family.

It took me 2 years to understand grieve and pain ,

I will never be too big to say I am sorry when I do wrong .. the the Martins family I say k am sorry .

It all peace , we learn everyday and a lot can be said out of i ignorance. MAY the gentile soul of Mrs Abimbola ogbonna Martins rest in peace .

To the general public if I have hurt you in anyway, I am sorry . Tomorrow is my birthday and I jut want to be at peace with everybody .

I love you all’’

See below;

ALSO READ: “The man who makes me feel God loves me too much, the best gift God ever blessed me with” Bimpe Akintunde pens sweet note to husband on his birthday