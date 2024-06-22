In a heartwarming moment, veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has gifted her 13-year-old wedding dress to her onscreen daughter, Regina Daniels, for a movie role.

The dress, which holds sentimental value, was worn by Mercy on her special day 13 years ago.

In a viral video, Regina shared her excitement, saying “I’m wearing Mummy’s dress from 13 years ago. Purity, see, I wore it before you!”

Mercy Johnson hugged Regina Daniels and then expressed how emotional the moment made her.

“You look so precious, I’m getting emotional,” she said.

This kind gesture has left fans and colleagues alike feeling touched by the actresses’ endearing exchange.

Watch below;

