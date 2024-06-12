In a shocking revelation, popular Nigerian singer, Ruger has confessed that he can fall in love with five different women simultaneously.

The “Dear Ex” singer made this statement during an interview with The Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos.

According to Ruger, he has a unique ability to love multiple women equally and genuinely, without infatuation.

The music star attributed his susceptibility to falling in love to his appreciation for gifts and compliments.

He said:

“I can fall in love with five different women at the same time. I don’t know if it’s possible for others but I can do it. And I will actually love them, not infatuation.

“It’s just easy for me to fall in love. Gifts and compliments make me develop feelings for ladies. I really appreciate gifts and compliments.”

