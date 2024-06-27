Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja is making waves with her stunning traditional outfits at her wedding ceremony in Abuja.

The beautiful bride, who hails from Benue State, paid tribute to her Idoma culture with her second outfit, which is a breathtaking representation of the rich cultural heritage of the Idoma people.

But that’s not all – Sharon Ooja also honoured her husband’s Igbo culture with her third outfit, showcasing her love and respect for his heritage.

This beautiful display of cultural exchange and celebration is winning hearts on social media, with fans and followers praising Sharon for her thoughtful gesture.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “I didn’t see Chioma kneel for anybody, if it were to be some people they would roll on the floor and be shouting …” – Empress Judas throws shade