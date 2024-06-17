Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas has received luxurious pre-wedding anniversary gifts from her husband, Olayinka Peter.

The gift, valued at millions of naira, includes a state-of-the-art RED camera and extensive tools to support high-quality film production.

In a heartwarming video, the mother of one is seen unboxing the camera and expressing her surprise and gratitude.

She revealed that she had been desiring a RED camera, and her husband thoughtfully surprised her by purchasing it without her knowledge.

With tears of joy, Yetunde Barnabas thanked her husband for the thoughtful gifts.

She wrote;

“Pre-Wedding Anniversary Gift from Zaddy what have I done to deserve you @olayinka_peter I have been saying I want a RED Camera and this Man planned the buying with @mr_aremu and @cisse_cinematography without me knowing only for me to get back from Location and Boom this is it mehhhhnnnn Just help me and Thank my Baby for me…. I can’t even mention the Amount he bought them here I am scared to I Love you so much much baby GOD Bless you more.”

See below;

