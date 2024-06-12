Nollywood actresses, Destiny Etiko and Lizzy Gold are reportedly at odds, as Etiko has unfollowed Gold on Instagram.

The exact reason for their fallout is unknown, but social media users are divided, with some attributing it to Etiko’s tendency to have issues with colleagues and others believing Gold must have done something to offend Etiko.

A Quick check on Destiny Etiko ‘s Instagram page shows that she has unfollowed Lizzy Gold, while Lizzy still follows her.

Social media users have reacted to the news, with some commenting on Destiny’s history of conflicts with her colleagues.

Ernels Closet noted, “I think Destiny is the type that loves so much. Those kinds of people, any little thing you do hurts them deeply.”

Yuljudy4eva wrote, “Jealousy too full Destiny body, soon if dewu start growing bigger she will start beefing her.”

Mrz Dinma stated, “Destiny is always having issues with people. Her friendship never lasts.”

Despite celebrating each other’s birthdays recently, their friendship has apparently soured.

In October, Destiny Etiko sweetly celebrated Lizzy Gold’s birthday, praying for her to enjoy a long life, prosperity, and more undiluted grace.

However, their birthday messages didn’t sit well with many netizens, who called out Destiny for forcing her friendship with Lizzy.

This is not the first time the actresses have had a public disagreement.

In early 2023, Lizzy Gold stirred drama as she publicly ‘disowned’ Destiny after the latter hinted at having a new best friend.

Destiny had flaunted her new best friend online, which infuriated Lizzy, who immediately scolded her.

Fans and followers are eagerly awaiting a statement from the actresses to confirm the reason behind their reported fallout.

