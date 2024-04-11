Nollywood actress, Nancy Iheme has tackled her senior colleague , Jerry Amilo over the recent post he made about Late Junior Pope.

The veteran actor had shared a lifeless video of Junior Pope in the hospital with a watermark, and then quickly moved on to posting an advertisement hours later.

Reacting to this, Nancy Iheme slammed Jerry Amilo for announcing Junior Pope death in this manner. She accused him of being coldhearted.

Nancy feels this is insensitive and a lack of respect for the deceased and those grieving. She stated that he is a disappointment to the whole Nigeria.

She wrote;

“”Mr Jerry Amilo I am highly disappointed in you !!! You are a disappointment to Manhood , fatherhood , husbands , Nollywood , and the whole Nigerians as a whole ! How can you be so cold hearted , Mr Jerry ? How can you be so bold to celebrate this young man’s death in this manner ? You did not only watermark his corpse as if it’s your intellectual property , you turned deaf ears to people’s plea for you to take down the horrible post just to post a stupid advert barely 2hrs later , You posted his dead body but couldn’t even use 24hrs to mourn him if at all his death touched you before moving on …… Mr Jerry I applaud your boldness to be you , but you of all people that God gave a rare second chance to life , should know better , every man has a date and a pay day , Jp has paid his own price today , he won’t pay again , the rest of the days awaits all of us . @kingjerryamilo_”

