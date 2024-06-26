Media personality Pooja Media has commended Chioma Adeleke, the partner of popular musician Davido, for maintaining her privacy and keeping her relationship out of the public eye.

In a recent post, Pooja Media noted that Chioma has not shared intimate details of her relationship with Davido on podcasts or social media, choosing instead to focus on her business ventures.

Pooja praised Chioma’s approach, stating that it should be a goal for others to follow.

He wrote: “Chioma didn’t honour any podcasts & didn’t give the public access to know many things about her relationship with Davido.

She starved the blogs & farmers.

She posts her businesses & not her family affairs.

This should be the goal for anyone cos no one send your papa online but quick to mock you. ✊️”

