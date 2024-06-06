BBNaija star, Ka3na Jones has purchased a new Range Rover, generating a mix of congratulations and skepticism from her followers.

Recall that the reality star has been known for her outspoken personality and lavish lifestyle.

Hours ago, Ka3na Jones announced that she acquired a brand-new Range Rover.

The luxury vehicle is said to be worth millions of naira, and Ka3na showed off its sleek design and advanced features in her Instagram post.

The mother of one captioned her post with a message of excitement and gratitude, writing: “ITS A RANGE ROVER, Darlingx. Signed! Sealed! Delivered. I nearly off my wig yesterday lol. @royalhugssurprises made the event extra special. #KA3NATHEBOSSLADY”

The reaction to her new car post has been mixed, with some fans congratulating her on her latest acquisition and others expressing doubts about her claims.

helina_stars_shines wrote, “Congratulations dear. May ur CHI and ancestors continue to provide and protect you MORE WINS”

janemena wrote, “Wait, Are you Urhobo/Isoko Abi my ear dey pain me. The songs. Congratulation girly Abeg send me your old cars make I sell am take chop morning food”

mihub_giftstore wrote, “Car mercy Lambo has stop using since, even Tacha has stop using it since.”

pizzleyarn wrote, “Sorry oo people of God, what is she doing?, who surprised her?? Abeg I’m iust curious”

everything_milani wrote, “In September you brought a Benz, 7 months later, another keys added Omo God is good. Keep living the life & making women know we can achieve it all”

iyke.valentine wrote, “Whoever believes her is doomed”

adufe_mama wrote, “Congratulations dear, this is what u call content, have your fun”

smilingjaw wrote, “Was it a gift or she bought it???? I don’t understand”

