Late Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor was laid to rest on June 21, 2024, in his hometown of Ugamuma village, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State .

The lavish burial ceremony was attended by his colleagues, including Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, Anambra State Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Entertainment, Dom Onyenji, and other Nollywood stars .

Fans and colleagues have reacted to the burial ceremony with mixed emotions, as many registered their displeasure on social media.

Amaechi Muonagor had previously sought financial assistance for a kidney transplant, leaving fans and commentators wondering why the people who threw the lavish ceremony did not support him when he needed it most.

Here are some of the reactions:

“They can spend this much to bury him but can’t be there to support him! Tufiakwa unu.” – @julliejay___

“Mr Ibu’s burial date is also in June. Did they plan to make June a burial month?” – @kry_stah_belle

“U for no add he last minute picture when he is helpless na.” – @officialsulepounds

“May his soul and all faithful departed souls rest in peace in Christ Jesus Amen.” – @esther_marlene_richards_

“Rest well King!!” – @olayimartha

“Look at how people turn up on his burial… my question is… where are these people when he was ill?” – @dominic10235

“So how come these people didn’t help the man when he was sick.” – @segun.tegbe

“We lost some Nollywood greats this year.” – @domingo_loso

“Nawao, and this man they cry for there, even half of the people didn’t visit him!!! But they came to his burial, chaii, this life, ehn?” – @november_kennedy

“The way these Nollywood people are dying is just disheartening.” – @pretty__enna

“Nollywood actors are saving money for their colleagues’ burials or what?” – @trulilgram

See photos from the burial below;

