BBNaija star, Ka3na Jones has sparked outrage on social media after sharing heavily edited image of a private jet with her name on it.

The reality star shared it alongside her Range Rover which has her name on it.

While some fans congratulated her on the apparent display of wealth, many others called her out for living a fake life and using photoshop to deceive her followers.

Some slammed Ka3na Jones as they share an image of the same private jet which was taken from google.

@oluwafunmilayo_ wrote “Them go whine you, but no fold. Photoshop”,

@precy_mfon said “Inferiority complex is bad”.

@official_oma commented “Ka3na go try to whine us with her edited photoshopped. But make we no panic”

@kay_dee_1 said “If you have to keep shouting and showing people every Eke market day how wealthy you seem to be then you are POOR in all sense. The low self-esteem is scrumming for HELP”.

@iam_dammy_ also chimed in, saying “The jet looks poorly photoshopped button”.

See the image below;

