Cryptocurrency project, Tapswap has announced an indefinite postponement of its token allocation, citing the need to eliminate unjustly earned taps through bot exploitation.

According to the project’s representatives, the decision aims to ensure a fair and transparent token allocation process.

The new date for the token launch has been set for July 1.

While the exact method of token allocation is still being determined, the project has assured that it is exploring the best ways to reward participants.

However, the specific details of the process cannot be disclosed until the allocation takes place.

In addition, Tapswap has warned that users found exploiting the system will be banned following community checks.

ALSO READ: “He was supposed to drop an album tomorrow and it’ll reach number 1 but he won’t be here to see it” — Blaqbonez speaks on death of Oladips