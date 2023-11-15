Speaking about the passing of his colleague Oladips, Nigerian musician Blaqbonez said he was planning to release an album tomorrow.

We were only recently devastated by the untimely passing of Nigerian rapper Oladips.

The musician’s death was felt by Blaqbonez, who used his Twitter account to explain how the late artist was supposed to release an album.

The album will still be released, and a lot of people will listen to it and make it to number one, but Oladips won’t be around to witness it.

In his words;

“someone that was supposed to drop an album tomorrow, now it’d go number 1 and once again the artist won’t get to see it, stupid life”

Many online users concur with him because, following Mohbad’s passing, his song became the number one song on the charts.

