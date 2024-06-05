Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman, marked a double celebration today, commemorating 20 years of marriage and 26 years of friendship with his wife, Lizzy.
In a heartfelt message on Instagram, the man of God expressed his gratitude and love for his partner.
Apostle Johnson Suleman thanked his wife for being a blessing and a gift, bringing peace to his life.
He acknowledged God’s blessings of life, health, and more. The clergyman also requested prayers for their continued union.
He wrote: “Happy Anniversary To 26yrs Of Friendship And 20yrs Of Marital Glory.
Thanks Lizzy For Being A Blessing And A Gift To Me.
Thanks For The Peace You Give.
Thank You LORD For Life, Health And Blessings…
It’s My 20th Marriage Anniversary.
Say A Prayer For Us…”
The couple got married in 2004 and has been blessed with six children – five daughters and one son.
See below:
