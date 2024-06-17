Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has showered praise on her husband, Ned Nwoko, in honor of Father’s Day.

In a sweet post, she hailed him as an amazing father, extolling his love, strength, and guidance.

According to Regina Daniels, their children are blessed to have Ned Nwoko as a father.

She prayed for God’s continued strength and wisdom for him to fulfill his wishes for their kids.

In her words;

“Happy Father’s Day to the most wonderful father! Your love, strength, and guidance has enriched our family in the most beautiful ways. The kids are so blessed to have you. May God continue to strengthen you all round to fulfill and witness your wishes on your children. Here’s to celebrating you today and always. ❤️”

See below:

