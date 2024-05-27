Nigerian singer Harrysong and his ex-wife Alexer Peres are involved in a public dispute, with both parties making accusations against each other.

Harrysong recently made allegations against Alexer in an Instagram Live video, claiming she was unfaithful to him and became pregnant with another man’s child while they were still married.

He also made comments about her mother’s marital history, stating she had been married multiple times.

Alexer Peres has denied these allegations and responded with counter-accusations.

The singer’s ex-wife claimed Harrysong has been unfaithful and that she had to deal with his bedwetting issues during their marriage.

She also corrected his claims about her mother’s marital history, stating she only remarried once after being widowed and is still happily married.

In her words;

“Do you all know that Harrysong bed wets?

Yes celebrity wey Dey piss for body. Oh so sorry to break it to u all.

I also get to deal with this daily, while calling him my lord

You said I convinced you to get married to me? A 20 years old girl, convincing a full grown man to get married to her? Please make me understand , Never knew I was married to a robot, Who couldn’t make decisions for himself. Same you who told me your ex girl friend used charms on you. And now your eyes are open since u met me So it’s now me that forced marriage on you, really?

I never knew my mum married 6 husbands wow, Chronic My mum only remarried when she lost her

husband, as i speak, she is happily married, with her dowry paid in full. Since when did it become a crime for a widow to remarry?

And what does the words “till do us part” mean? Pained soul why are u trying to project your insecurities on me? We all know your mum gave birth to 6 children for 6 different men.

None of which she was married to.And you, a product of incet.

Imagine having 5 siblings and you don’t know who their fathers are. Why throw stones, when you live in a glass house.”

See the post below;