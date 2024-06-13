Nigerian entertainer, Denrele Edun, has marked his 43rd birthday with a unique hairdo and a heartfelt message to himself.

Taking to his Instagram page, the media personality reflected on his journey in the entertainment industry and celebrated his growth as a creative and an individual.

Celebrating his birthday, Denrele Edun described himself as fierce, feisty, funky, fearless, flawless, and fabulous.

In a subtle nod to his copycats, he threw shade, saying, “They pressed Control C and still couldn’t Copy this Class.”

This is a clear message that his originality and uniqueness can’t be replicated.

He wrote;

“Level 43 unlocked!

Chapter 43: Creating my own Sunshine!

HAPPY 43RD BIRTHDAY to ADENRELE OLUFEMI ADEYEMI EDUN;

Love without End.

Burns with Beauty no Lens can contain.

Fierce Feisty Funky Fearless Flawless FAB FORTY FREE!

They pressed Control C and still couldn’t Copy this Class!”.

