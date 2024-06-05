Nigerian actress Sarah Martins has made a shocking allegation against her colleague, Yul Edochie, claiming he stole ad earnings from her video on Facebook.

In a post on her Instagram story, the movie star shared a screenshot of the notification she received, showing her colleague’s account receiving payment for the ad earnings.

Sarah Martins lambasted Yul Edochie, calling him a “better thief” and questioning his motives.

“This guy na better thief, na so the owuite hold you?? Open your mouth beg oo, make Nigeria gather contribute money for you, make hunger for no kee you”. She wrote.

This latest development comes amid a public feud between Martins and Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

The actresses have been at odds since their falling out, with Sarah repeatedly calling out Edochie and his family on social media.

See below;



ALSO READ: “Madam, respect yourself, don’t piss me off” – Nosa Rex and Adanma Luke hit back at Ruby Ojiakor for dragging them over Junior Pope