Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has dismissed a leaked chat with a lady who claimed he was messaging her on WhatsApp.

The drama unfolded when the lady posted photos and videos of their encounter at a club, claiming a special connection.

The lady then shared a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation, showing her initiating the chat by sending a photo of them together at the club. Timini responded briefly, saying “Ohh baby girl what’s up?”

The lady boasted to fans that their favorite actor was in her DM, but netizens quickly pointed out that she was the one who initiated the conversation.

Despite the attempt to stir up drama, Timini Egbuson remained unfazed, responding with a funny comment: “Ohh baby girl what’s up?”(With laughing emoji) on a popular Instagram blog.

See below;



